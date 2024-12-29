Nortec Minerals (CVE:NVT) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Nortec Minerals Corp. (CVE:NVT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 138000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Nortec Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of C$801,000.00, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02.

About Nortec Minerals

Nortec Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, zinc, copper, lead, silver, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Tammela project located in southwest Finland; the Sturgeon Lake VMS property located in Ontario, Canada; and the Mattagami River zinc project located in Ontario, Canada.

