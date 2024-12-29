Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.94 on January 17th

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.939 per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Nutrien has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years. Nutrien has a payout ratio of 60.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nutrien to earn $3.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.3%.

Nutrien stock opened at $44.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.22. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $43.75 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Nutrien had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.95.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

