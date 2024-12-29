Nutrien Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Nutrien Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NTR stock opened at C$63.93 on Friday. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of C$60.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$83.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$66.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$67.02. The stock has a market cap of C$31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nutrien news, Director Kenneth Alvin Seitz purchased 10,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$64.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$671,779.60. Also, Senior Officer Mark Thompson purchased 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$63.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,355.10. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,175 shares of company stock worth $716,056. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$64.50.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

