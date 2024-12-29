Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the November 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Office Properties Income Trust Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ OPINL opened at $11.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.02. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $14.90.

Office Properties Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.3984 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.58%.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI’s revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned 152 properties as of December 31, 2023, with approximately 20.5 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

