OFG Bancorp (OFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.
OFG Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 46.5% per year over the last three years. OFG Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 25.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect OFG Bancorp to earn $4.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.
OFG Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of OFG opened at $43.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.19 and a 12-month high of $47.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.26 and its 200 day moving average is $42.49.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.
Read Our Latest Research Report on OFG Bancorp
OFG Bancorp announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $2,262,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,883,221. This trade represents a 14.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About OFG Bancorp
OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OFG Bancorp
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Top 3 ETFs to Hedge Against Inflation in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.