On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 249 ($3.13) and last traded at GBX 244 ($3.07), with a volume of 730878 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 245 ($3.08).

OTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of On the Beach Group from GBX 220 ($2.77) to GBX 187 ($2.35) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.27) target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 184.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 159. The firm has a market capitalization of £407.46 million, a PE ratio of 2,711.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from On the Beach Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. On the Beach Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,111.11%.

In other On the Beach Group news, insider Shaun Morton bought 12,013 shares of On the Beach Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 209 ($2.63) per share, for a total transaction of £25,107.17 ($31,593.27). Also, insider Simon Cooper purchased 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £6,840,000 ($8,607,021.52). Insiders own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: OTB, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

