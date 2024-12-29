Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.
Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 0.2 %
TSE OR opened at C$26.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$17.41 and a 52 week high of C$29.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Duncan Cornell Card sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total transaction of C$270,331.00. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Osisko Gold Royalties
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.
