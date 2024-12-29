Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 0.2 %

TSE OR opened at C$26.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$17.41 and a 52 week high of C$29.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Duncan Cornell Card sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total transaction of C$270,331.00. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OR has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$30.25.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

