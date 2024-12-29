Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Stock Price Down 3.5% – Here’s What Happened

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Get Free Report) dropped 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55. Approximately 26,037 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 50,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

Parkit Enterprise Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.60, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The stock has a market cap of C$122.88 million, a P/E ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.97.

Insider Transactions at Parkit Enterprise

In other Parkit Enterprise news, Director Bradley Roy Dunkley acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$699,800.00. Also, Director Robert Blair Tamblyn sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.67, for a total transaction of C$40,200.00. Company insiders own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Parkit Enterprise Company Profile

Parkit Enterprise is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key urban markets in Canada. The firm has parking assets across various markets in the United States of America. The firm seeks to invest in the United States.

