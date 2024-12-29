Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) Short Interest Down 21.6% in December

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the November 30th total of 109,100 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of PNBK stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. Patriot National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.86. The company has a market cap of $7.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.43.

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, time certificates of deposit, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

