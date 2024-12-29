Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) Short Interest Down 21.6% in December

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the November 30th total of 109,100 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Patriot National Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of PNBK stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. Patriot National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.86. The company has a market cap of $7.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.43.
Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile
