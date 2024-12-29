Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 107000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Pelangio Exploration Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75.

About Pelangio Exploration

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

