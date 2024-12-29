PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Short Interest Up 129.6% in December

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,500 shares, a growth of 129.6% from the November 30th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at PGIM Global High Yield Fund

In other PGIM Global High Yield Fund news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 41,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $544,086.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,268.47. The trade was a 49.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,227,000 after purchasing an additional 20,555 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,889,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 264,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,415 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 232,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 9.0% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 193,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 15,964 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of GHY opened at $12.42 on Friday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.51.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.75%.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

