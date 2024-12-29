Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,318,600 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the November 30th total of 6,449,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 41,593.0 days.
Ping An Healthcare and Technology Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PANHF opened at $0.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31. Ping An Healthcare and Technology has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.40.
About Ping An Healthcare and Technology
