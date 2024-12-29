Pioneer Railcorp (OTCMKTS:PRRR) Trading 0.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Pioneer Railcorp (OTCMKTS:PRRR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.80 and last traded at $18.80. 1,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 2,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.80.
Pioneer Railcorp Company Profile
PIONEER RAILCORP is a railroad holding company with a rail system providing shipping links for customers along its routes and interchanges with six major railroads, Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad, Conrail, Inc, CSX Transportation, Illinois Central Railroad, Norfolk Southern Railway and Union Pacific Railroad.
