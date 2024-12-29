Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (PLYM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 13th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.
Plymouth Industrial REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 1,285.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Plymouth Industrial REIT to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.5%.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Price Performance
NYSE:PLYM opened at $17.73 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $24.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 886.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLYM shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Plymouth Industrial REIT
Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Plymouth Industrial REIT
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.