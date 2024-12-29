Point Bridge America First ETF (BATS:MAGA) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

Point Bridge America First ETF (BATS:MAGA – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.52 and last traded at $48.49. Approximately 1,581 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $48.42.
Point Bridge America First ETF Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $22.61 million, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.19 and its 200 day moving average is $47.88.
Point Bridge America First ETF Company Profile
The Point Bridge America First ETF (MAGA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Point Bridge America First index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies whose employees and political action committees are highly supportive of Republican candidates. MAGA was launched on Sep 6, 2017 and is managed by Point Bridge Capital.
