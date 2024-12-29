POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) Short Interest Up 28.9% in December

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the November 30th total of 822,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of PKX opened at $43.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.45. POSCO has a 1-year low of $42.74 and a 1-year high of $96.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.23.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKX. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO during the third quarter valued at $11,373,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in POSCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,191,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 2,229.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 76,719 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 32.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 253,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,711,000 after buying an additional 61,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of POSCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,497,000.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

