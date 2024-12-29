Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSETGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1192 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from Principal Quality ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

PSET opened at $72.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.63 million, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.49 and its 200-day moving average is $70.07. Principal Quality ETF has a one year low of $59.37 and a one year high of $74.43.

The Principal Quality ETF (PSET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that are perceived to exhibit higher quality, growth potential, and pricing power. PSET was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

