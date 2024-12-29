Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 103,351 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 255% from the previous session’s volume of 29,146 shares.The stock last traded at $51.52 and had previously closed at $52.49.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.0795 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.27. The stock has a market cap of $668.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

About Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,617,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,494,000 after purchasing an additional 37,369 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,297,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,431,000 after buying an additional 35,009 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 47,972.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 13,912 shares during the last quarter.

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

