Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 103,351 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 255% from the previous session’s volume of 29,146 shares.The stock last traded at $51.52 and had previously closed at $52.49.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.0795 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Stock Down 1.7 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.27. The stock has a market cap of $668.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.19.
The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.
