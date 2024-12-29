Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on December 31st

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0795 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Trading Down 1.7 %
PSC stock opened at $51.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.27. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $57.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.19.
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Company Profile
