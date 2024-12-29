Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Raises Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2633 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from Principal Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Principal Value ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PY opened at $49.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.82 and its 200-day moving average is $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.15. Principal Value ETF has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $52.63.

About Principal Value ETF

The Principal Value ETF (PY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit higher degrees of shareholder yield. PY was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

