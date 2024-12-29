Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC) Short Interest Update

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,300 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the November 30th total of 208,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 96,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Procaps Group Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of PROC opened at $2.35 on Friday. Procaps Group has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.10.

About Procaps Group

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

