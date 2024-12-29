Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC) Short Interest Update

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,300 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the November 30th total of 208,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 96,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Procaps Group Trading Down 4.9 %
Shares of PROC opened at $2.35 on Friday. Procaps Group has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.10.
About Procaps Group
