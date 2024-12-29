ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY) Trading 1.2% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.67 and last traded at $12.63. 4,483 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 6,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.53.

About ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF

The ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (EMTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides inverse exposure to an equally weighted index of US stocks in the retail industry using swap agreements. EMTY was launched on Nov 14, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

