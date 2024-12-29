Quest PharmaTech (CVE:QPT) Stock Price Up 40% – Here’s Why

Quest PharmaTech Inc. (CVE:QPT – Get Free Report) shot up 40% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 1,172,033 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,485% from the average session volume of 73,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03.

Quest PharmaTech Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of targeted cancer. Its lead product candidate is Mab AR 9.6 against truncated O-glycan on MUC16, for targeted cancer therapy applications. The company also offers Oregovomab, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer.

