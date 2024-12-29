Reabold Resources (LON:RBD) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Reabold Resources Plc (LON:RBD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00), with a volume of 12110924 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).
Reabold Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £4.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 34.15 and a current ratio of 45.39.
About Reabold Resources
As an investor in upstream oil & gas projects, Reabold aims to create value from each project by investing in undervalued, low-risk, near-term upstream oil & gas projects and by identifying a clear exit plan prior to investment.
Reabold’s long term strategy is to re-invest capital made through its investments into larger projects in order to grow the Company.
