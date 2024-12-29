Ready Capital Co. (RC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
Ready Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 61.0% per year over the last three years. Ready Capital has a payout ratio of 103.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Ready Capital to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.5%.
Ready Capital Stock Performance
NYSE:RC opened at $7.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average is $7.90. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $10.71.
Ready Capital Company Profile
Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.
