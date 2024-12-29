Ready Capital Co. (RC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Ready Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 61.0% per year over the last three years. Ready Capital has a payout ratio of 103.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Ready Capital to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.5%.

Ready Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:RC opened at $7.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average is $7.90. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $10.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on RC. JMP Securities cut their price target on Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ready Capital from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.11.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

