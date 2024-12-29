Regency Affiliates, Inc. (RAFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Regency Affiliates, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAFI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Regency Affiliates Price Performance

RAFI opened at $4.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59. Regency Affiliates has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $5.25.

Regency Affiliates Company Profile

Regency Affiliates, Inc, through its interest in MESC Capital, LLC, owns an on-site energy facility that supplies approximately 61 megawatts of steam and electricity to a Kimberly-Clark tissue mill in Mobile, Alabama. It also owns and operates 34.3 acres of land and rental property of approximately 717,000 square feet comprising a 2-story office building and a connected 6-story office tower in Woodlawn, Maryland through a limited partnership interest.

