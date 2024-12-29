Regency Affiliates, Inc. (RAFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Regency Affiliates, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAFI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
Regency Affiliates Price Performance
RAFI opened at $4.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59. Regency Affiliates has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $5.25.
Regency Affiliates Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Regency Affiliates
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for Regency Affiliates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Affiliates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.