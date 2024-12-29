Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCO) Short Interest Update

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the November 30th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Regency Centers Stock Down 0.7 %

REGCO opened at $22.05 on Friday. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.02.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a $0.3672 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

