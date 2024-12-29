Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) vs. Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDVD) Head to Head Analysis

Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDVD – Get Free Report) and Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Endonovo Therapeutics and Regulus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endonovo Therapeutics -6,075.54% N/A -279.35% Regulus Therapeutics N/A -53.07% -48.58%

Risk and Volatility

Endonovo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regulus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endonovo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Endonovo Therapeutics and Regulus Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Regulus Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $10.80, suggesting a potential upside of 601.30%. Given Regulus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Regulus Therapeutics is more favorable than Endonovo Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Endonovo Therapeutics and Regulus Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endonovo Therapeutics $170,000.00 0.00 -$400,000.00 N/A N/A Regulus Therapeutics N/A N/A -$30.04 million ($1.07) -1.44

Endonovo Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Regulus Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.4% of Regulus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Endonovo Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Regulus Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Regulus Therapeutics beats Endonovo Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endonovo Therapeutics

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of bio-electronic approach to regenerative medicine. The firm also develops, manufactures and distributes evolutionary medical devices focused on the healing of wounds and reduction of pain, edema and inflammation on and in the human body. Its technology and products include Electroceuticals, EFECT Trial, SofPulse, Electroceutical Therapy, and Scientific Studies. The company was founded in November 2008 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, CA.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company is also developing a pipeline of preclinical drug products for target organ-selective delivery strategies. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

