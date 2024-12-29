Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV) Shares Down 7.6% – Should You Sell?

Rezolve AI Limited (NASDAQ:RZLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.24 and last traded at $4.27. Approximately 32,024,234 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 621% from the average daily volume of 4,443,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RZLV shares. Roth Capital raised shares of Rezolve AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Rezolve AI in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rezolve AI in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Rezolve AI in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Rezolve AI in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rezolve AI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Rezolve AI Stock Down 0.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rezolve AI

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.36.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rezolve AI stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rezolve AI Limited (NASDAQ:RZLV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 131,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned about 0.08% of Rezolve AI as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

About Rezolve AI

Rezolve Limited develops and offers a retail and engagement technology solution that acts as an instant transaction tool for mobile devices. Its tool allows users to discover and purchase goods and services, provide personal details in response to advertising, pay a bill, make a charitable donation, and more through a mobile device.

Featured Articles

