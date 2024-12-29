Rio Silver (CVE:RYO) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Rio Silver Inc. (CVE:RYO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 78000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Rio Silver Trading Down 25.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$1.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03.

Insider Transactions at Rio Silver

In other Rio Silver news, Director Steven Samuel Brunelle sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.03, for a total transaction of C$87,500.00. Insiders own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Rio Silver Company Profile

Rio Silver Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Peru. The company explores for precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Niñobamba silver gold project that covers an area of 4,490 hectares located in the Department of Ayacucho, Peru.

