Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Trading Down 8.9% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) were down 8.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00). Approximately 40,381,969 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 21,155,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).
Rockfire Resources Trading Down 8.9 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of £5.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38.
Rockfire Resources Company Profile
Rockfire Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration in Australia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and molybdenum deposits. It holds five exploration permits for minerals in Queensland; and an exploration and exploitation license in Greece.
