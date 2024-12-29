Roots (TSE:ROOT) Shares Down 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT – Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.10 and last traded at C$2.10. 14,175 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 8,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.14.

Roots Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$84.53 million, a P/E ratio of 210.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.10.

About Roots

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and ecommerce.

