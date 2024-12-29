Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Stock Price Down 4.8% – What’s Next?

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.77. Approximately 207 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

Rotork Stock Down 4.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.11.

About Rotork

(Get Free Report)

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.