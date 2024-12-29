Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.15

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 1.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.
Ryman Hospitality Properties has a payout ratio of 92.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties to earn $8.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.3%.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance
NYSE RHP opened at $106.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.83 and its 200-day moving average is $105.97. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $93.76 and a 12-month high of $122.91.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,269 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.98, for a total value of $144,640.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,953.50. The trade was a 20.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.57.
About Ryman Hospitality Properties
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.
