Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.15

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 1.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.

Ryman Hospitality Properties has a payout ratio of 92.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties to earn $8.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.3%.

NYSE RHP opened at $106.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.83 and its 200-day moving average is $105.97. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $93.76 and a 12-month high of $122.91.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.89). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 61.94%. The company had revenue of $549.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,269 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.98, for a total value of $144,640.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,953.50. The trade was a 20.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.57.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

