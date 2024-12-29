Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 12,165 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.85 per share, for a total transaction of $144,155.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,010,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,826,190.65. This trade represents a 0.61 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 32,911 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.85 per share, with a total value of $389,995.35.

On Thursday, December 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,825 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,865 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $143,685.15.

On Thursday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,505 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $91,410.90.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,284 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.26 per share, with a total value of $89,301.84.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,881 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.19 per share, for a total transaction of $47,309.39.

On Monday, November 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,700 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $44,770.00.

On Thursday, November 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,760 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $105,558.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 12,400 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.17 per share, for a total transaction of $150,908.00.

On Thursday, November 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,561 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $104,529.81.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

MIO opened at $11.95 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $12.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.07.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 157.0% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 114,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 70,022 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,906 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,871,000 after acquiring an additional 362,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000.

