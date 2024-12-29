Sable Resources (CVE:SAE) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Here’s What Happened

Sable Resources Ltd. (CVE:SAE – Get Free Report) was down 16.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 758,789 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 342% from the average daily volume of 171,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Sable Resources Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 40.33 and a current ratio of 0.69.
About Sable Resources
Sable Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and other deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Don Julio project covering an area of 63,314 hectares; the El Fierro project covering an area of 58,510 hectares; the El Fierrazo project, the Los Pumas project, and the Laspina project located in San Juan Province, Argentina; and the Vinata project and the El Escarpe project located in Mexico.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sable Resources
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for Sable Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sable Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.