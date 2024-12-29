Sable Resources (CVE:SAE) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Sable Resources Ltd. (CVE:SAE – Get Free Report) traded down 16.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 571,709 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 235% from the average session volume of 170,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sable Resources Trading Down 16.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 40.33. The company has a market cap of C$7.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.08.

About Sable Resources

Sable Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and other deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Don Julio project covering an area of 63,314 hectares; the El Fierro project covering an area of 58,510 hectares; the El Fierrazo project, the Los Pumas project, and the Laspina project located in San Juan Province, Argentina; and the Vinata project and the El Escarpe project located in Mexico.

