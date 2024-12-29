Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Short Interest Down 24.5% in December

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the November 30th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Sandfire Resources America Stock Up 5.9 %

OTCMKTS SRAFF opened at $0.22 on Friday. Sandfire Resources America has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23.

Get Sandfire Resources America alerts:

Sandfire Resources America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Sandfire Resources America Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Sandfire Resources America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandfire Resources America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.