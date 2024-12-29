Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Short Interest Down 24.5% in December

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the November 30th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Sandfire Resources America Stock Up 5.9 %
OTCMKTS SRAFF opened at $0.22 on Friday. Sandfire Resources America has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23.
Sandfire Resources America Company Profile
