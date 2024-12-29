Sandra Douglass Morgan Sells 2,092 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Stock

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $117,842.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,303.38. This trade represents a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:FNF opened at $56.32 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $64.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.36.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FNF. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TPG GP A LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $83,798,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,181,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,332,000 after buying an additional 640,829 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,025,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,041,000 after acquiring an additional 289,962 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,469,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,937,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,436,000 after acquiring an additional 184,078 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

