Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 544,800 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the November 30th total of 657,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 160.2 days.
Sanofi Price Performance
OTCMKTS SNYNF opened at $97.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.89 and its 200-day moving average is $103.18. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $90.45 and a 12-month high of $119.65.
Sanofi Company Profile
