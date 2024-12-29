Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 544,800 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the November 30th total of 657,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 160.2 days.

Sanofi Price Performance

OTCMKTS SNYNF opened at $97.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.89 and its 200-day moving average is $103.18. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $90.45 and a 12-month high of $119.65.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

