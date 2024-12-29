Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Short Interest Up 85.6% in December

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,200 shares, a growth of 85.6% from the November 30th total of 90,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 932,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Santos Stock Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:SSLZY opened at $4.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77. Santos has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $5.59.

Get Santos alerts:

About Santos

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company's assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Western Australia, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste. It also holds an asset in Alaska, the United States; and engages in the development of decarbonization technologies, such as carbon capture and storage technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for Santos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.