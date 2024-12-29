Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Short Interest Up 85.6% in December

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,200 shares, a growth of 85.6% from the November 30th total of 90,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 932,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Santos Stock Up 0.2 %
OTCMKTS:SSLZY opened at $4.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77. Santos has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $5.59.
About Santos
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Santos
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for Santos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.