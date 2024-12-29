Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWGHF) Short Interest Down 35.3% in December

Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWGHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,200 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the November 30th total of 256,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Sawai Group Stock Performance
Shares of SWGHF stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.32. Sawai Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.43.
About Sawai Group
