Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWGHF) Short Interest Down 35.3% in December

Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWGHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,200 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the November 30th total of 256,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Sawai Group Stock Performance

Shares of SWGHF stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.32. Sawai Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.43.

Get Sawai Group alerts:

About Sawai Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Sawai Group Holdings Co, Ltd., together with subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacturing, and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals. The company offers generic drugs in various dosage forms, including tablets, oral dispersing tablets, capsules, granules, injectables, tapes, ophthalmic or nasal solutions, syrups, and other forms for various therapeutic areas comprising cardiovascular, gastro-intestinal, blood/body fluid, other metabolic, antibiotics, central nervous system, antiallergics, anti-cancer, urogenital organs and anus, chemotherapeutic and antineoplastic agents, respiratory system, etc., as well as vitamin preparations.

Receive News & Ratings for Sawai Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sawai Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.