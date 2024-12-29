Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust (LON:SERE) Shares Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (LON:SERE – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 62.60 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 63.77 ($0.80). Approximately 56,146 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 215,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64 ($0.81).

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 67.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.60, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 9.26. The stock has a market cap of £85.29 million, a PE ratio of -3,188.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25,000.00%.

About Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust

The investment objective of the Company is to provide Shareholders with a regular and attractive level of income return together with the potential for long term income and capital growth through investing in commercial real estate in Continental Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.