Seadrill (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) Shares Up 6.9% – Still a Buy?

Seadrill Limited (OTCMKTS:SDRLF – Get Free Report) rose 6.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 541,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 221,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
Seadrill Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14.
About Seadrill
Seadrill Limited provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Harsh Environment, Floaters, and Jack-ups Rigs. The company owns and operates drillships, semi-submersible rigs, and jack-up rigs for operations to ultra-deepwater in benign and harsh environments.
Read More
