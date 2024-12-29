Seazen Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SZENF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Seazen Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SZENF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,152,100 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the November 30th total of 1,424,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Seazen Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZENF opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70. Seazen Group has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $0.70.

Get Seazen Group alerts:

About Seazen Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Seazen Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, management, and sale of properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily develops and sells residential properties and mixed-use complexes, as well as provides commercial property management and other services.

Receive News & Ratings for Seazen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seazen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.