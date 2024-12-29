Seazen Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SZENF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Seazen Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SZENF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,152,100 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the November 30th total of 1,424,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Seazen Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SZENF opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70. Seazen Group has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $0.70.
About Seazen Group
