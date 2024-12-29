Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shenzhou International Group Stock Up 3.1 %
OTCMKTS:SHZHY opened at $7.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.30. Shenzhou International Group has a 1 year low of $6.97 and a 1 year high of $11.15.
About Shenzhou International Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Shenzhou International Group
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for Shenzhou International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenzhou International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.