Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shenzhou International Group Stock Up 3.1 %

OTCMKTS:SHZHY opened at $7.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.30. Shenzhou International Group has a 1 year low of $6.97 and a 1 year high of $11.15.

About Shenzhou International Group

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, printing, and sale of knitwear products in Mainland China, European Union, the United States, Japan, and internationally. It produces and sells knitted sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear.

