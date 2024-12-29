Short Interest in Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL) Increases By 28.0%

Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the November 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Adlai Nortye in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Adlai Nortye stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68. Adlai Nortye has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $17.48.

Adlai Nortye Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies in the United States and Mainland China. Its lead product is AN2025, a pan-phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinomas.

