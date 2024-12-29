Short Interest in Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Grows By 19.4%

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,700 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the November 30th total of 299,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 803,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Adyen Price Performance

Shares of ADYEY opened at $14.87 on Friday. Adyen has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $17.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.91.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

