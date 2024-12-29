Short Interest in Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Grows By 19.4%

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,700 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the November 30th total of 299,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 803,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Adyen Price Performance
Shares of ADYEY opened at $14.87 on Friday. Adyen has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $17.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.91.
About Adyen
