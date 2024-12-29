Short Interest in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Expands By 40.6%

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,535,300 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the November 30th total of 6,781,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 71.4 days.

China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Performance

China Petroleum & Chemical stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. China Petroleum & Chemical has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.59.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

