Short Interest in EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Increases By 132.9%

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,200 shares, a growth of 132.9% from the November 30th total of 41,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 105,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
EpicQuest Education Group International Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of EEIQ opened at $1.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.71. EpicQuest Education Group International has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.10.
EpicQuest Education Group International Company Profile
