Short Interest in EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Increases By 132.9%

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,200 shares, a growth of 132.9% from the November 30th total of 41,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 105,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

EpicQuest Education Group International Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of EEIQ opened at $1.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.71. EpicQuest Education Group International has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.10.

EpicQuest Education Group International Company Profile

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States and internationally. The company offers English proficiency educational programming and transfer pathways for students pursuing academic degrees; and operates a career-training college.

